Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Weatheroak Brewery Tap House at Weatheroak Tap House, 21a - 21b High Street, Studley; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Yard Of Ale at Justins Avenue, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Whatcote, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on November 28
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 similar establishments with ratings, 127 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.