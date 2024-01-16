Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Stratford-on-Avon establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:57 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Weatheroak Brewery Tap House at Weatheroak Tap House, 21a - 21b High Street, Studley; rated on January 12

    • Rated 5: Yard Of Ale at Justins Avenue, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 12

    • Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Whatcote, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on November 28

    It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 168 similar establishments with ratings, 127 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.