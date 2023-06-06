Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Bell, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bell Inn, Alderminster, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement