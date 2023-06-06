Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
The Bell, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bell Inn, Alderminster, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 25.
And JNB Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at J N B Gymnastics, Unit 5, Featherbed Lane, Pathlow was also given a score of five on May 26.