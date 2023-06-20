Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Winged Spur, at Winged Spur Inn, Ullenhall, Henley-In-Arden was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

And Kings Head Pub, at Kings Head Inn, Southam Road, Napton-On-The-Hill, Southam was also given a score of five on June 12.

It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 165 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.