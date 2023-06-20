Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Winged Spur, at Winged Spur Inn, Ullenhall, Henley-In-Arden was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

And Kings Head Pub, at Kings Head Inn, Southam Road, Napton-On-The-Hill, Southam was also given a score of five on June 12.