Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Butchers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Butchers Arms, 11 Fisher Road, Bishops Itchington, Southam was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.
And Espresso Barn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Barn Antiques Centre, Station Road, Long Marston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on September 11.