Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Butchers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Butchers Arms, 11 Fisher Road, Bishops Itchington, Southam was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.

And Espresso Barn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Barn Antiques Centre, Station Road, Long Marston, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on September 11.