Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Stratford-Upon-Avon Rugby F C, a pub, bar or nightclub at Stratford-Upon-Avon Rovers Rugby Fo, Pearcecroft, Loxley Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 12.
And McDonalds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on September 11.