Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Castle Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Castle Inn, Edge Hill Lane, Edgehill, Banbury was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And McDonald's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mcdonalds Restaurant Limited, Western Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on January 4.