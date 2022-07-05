Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:13 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: No 37 Cafe at 37 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: KFC - Southbound at (South)Forte Welcome Break Ltd, Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on June 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Encore at 1 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Pen And Parchment at The Pen And Parchment, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Royal China Chinese Takeaway at 111 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on June 29