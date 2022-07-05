Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: No 37 Cafe at 37 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: KFC - Southbound at (South)Forte Welcome Break Ltd, Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on June 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Encore at 1 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Pen And Parchment at The Pen And Parchment, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Royal China Chinese Takeaway at 111 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on June 29