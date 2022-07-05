Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: No 37 Cafe at 37 Sheep Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: KFC - Southbound at (South)Forte Welcome Break Ltd, Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on June 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Encore at 1 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Pen And Parchment at The Pen And Parchment, Bridgefoot, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on June 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: