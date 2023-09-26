Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Pavilion Coffee Shop And Community Space at Sports Pavilion, Wellington Avenue, Meon Vale, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Hudson's at Unit 10, Dodwell Trading Estate, Evesham Road, Dodwell; rated on September 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Roebuck at Roebuck Inn, Birmingham Road, Alcester; rated on September 22
• Rated 5: The Halford Bridge Inn at The Halford, Fosse Way, Halford, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Red Lion, Main Street, Long Compton, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on September 12