Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Stratford-on-Avon's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Pavilion Coffee Shop And Community Space at Sports Pavilion, Wellington Avenue, Meon Vale, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Hudson's at Unit 10, Dodwell Trading Estate, Evesham Road, Dodwell; rated on September 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Roebuck at Roebuck Inn, Birmingham Road, Alcester; rated on September 22

    • Rated 5: The Halford Bridge Inn at The Halford, Fosse Way, Halford, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: The Red Lion at Red Lion, Main Street, Long Compton, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on September 12