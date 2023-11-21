Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Des Fleurs at Venue Expresso, 3 High Street, Alcester; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Cafe 16 at 16 Market Hill, Southam; rated on November 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Greaves Club at Greaves Club, 13 Fisher Road, Bishops Itchington, Southam; rated on November 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Lazy Pig Co at Graces Barn, Aston Holdings Farm, Aston Cantlow, Henley-In-Arden; rated on November 14