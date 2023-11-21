Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cafe Des Fleurs at Venue Expresso, 3 High Street, Alcester; rated on November 16

    • Rated 5: Cafe 16 at 16 Market Hill, Southam; rated on November 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Greaves Club at Greaves Club, 13 Fisher Road, Bishops Itchington, Southam; rated on November 17

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Lazy Pig Co at Graces Barn, Aston Holdings Farm, Aston Cantlow, Henley-In-Arden; rated on November 14