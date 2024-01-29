Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:12 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: YouMi at Unit 22a, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Trinity Coffee Shop at Stratford Healthcare, Arden Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: The Mount By Glynn Purnell at The Mount, 97 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 17

    • Rated 5: Field To Fork at Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: Zoo Sushi And Bubble Tea at 3 - 5 Cooks Alley, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Barley Mow at Barley Mow, Priory Square, Studley; rated on January 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Greggs The Bakers at Greggs, Unit U, The Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road; rated on January 19