Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Stratford-on-Avon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: YouMi at Unit 22a, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Trinity Coffee Shop at Stratford Healthcare, Arden Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: The Mount By Glynn Purnell at The Mount, 97 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Field To Fork at Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Zoo Sushi And Bubble Tea at 3 - 5 Cooks Alley, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Barley Mow at Barley Mow, Priory Square, Studley; rated on January 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: