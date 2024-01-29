Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: YouMi at Unit 22a, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Trinity Coffee Shop at Stratford Healthcare, Arden Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: The Mount By Glynn Purnell at The Mount, 97 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Field To Fork at Stratford Road, Wootton Wawen, Henley-In-Arden; rated on January 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Zoo Sushi And Bubble Tea at 3 - 5 Cooks Alley, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Barley Mow at Barley Mow, Priory Square, Studley; rated on January 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs The Bakers at Greggs, Unit U, The Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road; rated on January 19