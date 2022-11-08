Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Street Costa, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 13.
And Wok Express, a takeaway at 98 Justins Avenue, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on November 4.