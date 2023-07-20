Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Stratford-on-Avon restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Stratford-on-Avon’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Yorks Cafe And Coffee Roasters, at 15 High Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Ettington Park Hotel, at Alderminster, Stratford-Upon-Avon was also given a score of five on July 18.
It means that of Stratford-on-Avon's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.