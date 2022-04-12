Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Plantarium at 1 The Minories, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Blue Bean Coffee Shop at The Bakery, 14 Sheep Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Edward Moon Famous English Brasserie at 9 Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Bella Italia Restaurants Ltd, 32 Wood Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 3 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Miller And Carter at Unit 20, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at St Gregorys Hall, Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Pizza Express/ Mac And Wings at Pizza Express (Restaurants) Ltd, 5 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Stratford Adventure Golf at Stratford Sports Club Limited, Stratford Sports Club, Swans Nest Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: White Swan Hotel at The White Swan, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Premier Inn at Payton Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on March 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Blue Lias Inn at The Blue Lias, Stockton Road, Stockton, Southam; rated on April 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: