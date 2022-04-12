Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:34 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Plantarium at 1 The Minories, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Blue Bean Coffee Shop at The Bakery, 14 Sheep Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Edward Moon Famous English Brasserie at 9 Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Bella Italia Restaurants Ltd, 32 Wood Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 3 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Miller And Carter at Unit 20, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at St Gregorys Hall, Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Pizza Express/ Mac And Wings at Pizza Express (Restaurants) Ltd, 5 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Stratford Adventure Golf at Stratford Sports Club Limited, Stratford Sports Club, Swans Nest Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: White Swan Hotel at The White Swan, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Premier Inn at Payton Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on March 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Blue Lias Inn at The Blue Lias, Stockton Road, Stockton, Southam; rated on April 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Papa John's at The Noodle Box, 39 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5