Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Plantarium at 1 The Minories, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 8
• Rated 5: Blue Bean Coffee Shop at The Bakery, 14 Sheep Street, Shipston-On-Stour; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Edward Moon Famous English Brasserie at 9 Chapel Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: The Long Itch Diner at Southam Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Bella Italia at Bella Italia Restaurants Ltd, 32 Wood Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 3 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Miller And Carter at Unit 20, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at St Gregorys Hall, Henley Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5
• Rated 5: Pizza Express/ Mac And Wings at Pizza Express (Restaurants) Ltd, 5 Ely Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Stratford Adventure Golf at Stratford Sports Club Limited, Stratford Sports Club, Swans Nest Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: White Swan Hotel at The White Swan, Rother Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Premier Inn at Payton Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hote \& Spa at Walton Hall, Walton, Warwick; rated on March 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Blue Lias Inn at The Blue Lias, Stockton Road, Stockton, Southam; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Papa John's at The Noodle Box, 39 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on April 5