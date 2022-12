Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 24 Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Henley Ice Cream Limited at 152 High Street, Henley-In-Arden; rated on December 2

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Inspirado at Green Man Inn, Church Road, Long Itchington, Southam; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: The Bridge at High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on November 29

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Village Cafe at Bidford Cafe, 48 High Street, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Burger King - Southbound at (South)Forte Welcome Break Ltd, Warwick Services M40, Ashorne, Warwick; rated on November 28

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Farm Stratford Ltd at Kings Lane, Snitterfield, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: The Embankment at The View, Swans Nest Lane, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 21

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Kings Court Hotel at Kings Coughton, Alcester; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: The Baraset Barn at Pimlicos, Pimlico Lane, Alveston, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 14

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Bannatyne Health Club And Spa Wildmoor at Wildmoor Health And Fitness Club, Alcester Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: The Garden Cafe at Dunnington Heath Farm, Dunnington, Alcester; rated on November 8

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Prospero Lounge at Loungers Uk Limited, Lounge, 32 - 34 Bridge Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Building 546 Cafe at Jaguar Land Rover, Gaydon Test Centre, Banbury Road, Gaydon; rated on October 13

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Avon Spice at 7 Greenhill Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Red Lion Inn, Bottom Street, Northend, Southam; rated on December 2

Advertisement

• Rated 5: All Bar One at Unit 14, Bell Court, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Windmill at Church Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 25

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Railway Inn at 64 Station Road, Studley; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: The Squirrel at 138 Drayton Avenue, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 23

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Broom Tavern at 32 High Street, Broom, Alcester; rated on November 15

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Roosters at Roosters Takeaway, 3 Swan Street, Alcester; rated on November 22

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Oriental Express at 67 Alcester Road, Studley; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Clopton Catch at 124 Clopton Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon; rated on November 10

Advertisement