Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Ragley Hall Catering at Ragley Hall, Alcester; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Fuzzy Duck at Fox And Goose, Ilmington Road, Armscote; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Bowling Green Inn at Coventry Street, Southam; rated on March 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Cantonese Chef at 41 High Street, Studley; rated on May 11