Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Stratford-on-Avon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Stratford-on-Avon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Ragley Hall Catering at Ragley Hall, Alcester; rated on May 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Fuzzy Duck at Fox And Goose, Ilmington Road, Armscote; rated on May 19

    • Rated 5: Bowling Green Inn at Coventry Street, Southam; rated on March 16

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Cantonese Chef at 41 High Street, Studley; rated on May 11