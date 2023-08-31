Nearly 10,800 low-emission vehicles now registered in Stratford-on-Avon
More drivers in Stratford-on-Avon are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 10,796 low-emission vehicles were registered in Stratford-on-Avon as of March 2023 – up from 106.5 the year before, and 100.73 in 2018.