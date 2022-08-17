Edit Account-Sign Out

No more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:17 pm

A total of 337 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 19,361 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

