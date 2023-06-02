Register
No more deaths recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 403 people had died in the area by May 18 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 22,659 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.