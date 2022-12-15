Nobody's home: Almost 1,000 Stratford-on-Avon homes sitting empty for more than six months

Almost 1,000 homes in Stratford-on-Avon have been sitting empty for more than six months, amid a housing crisis which has left scores of people across England trapped in temporary accommodation.

A derelict house in the Cobridge area of Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire that is being sold by the council for Â£1 sits next to an occupied house that appears to be well looked after.

Almost 1,000 homes in Stratford-on-Avon have been sitting empty for more than six months, amid a housing crisis which has left scores of people across England trapped in temporary accommodation.

Campaign group Action on Empty Homes called the latest figures "shocking", after they revealed long-term empties across the country have risen to the highest level in a decade outside of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows at least 917 homes liable for council tax in Stratford-on-Avon had been unoccupied for at least six months at the most recent count in October.

Most Popular

It meant the number of homes gathering dust for at least half a year has increased by 5% from 872 in 2021, and 67% compared to 548 in 2012.

Advertisement

The properties deemed long-term empty were among a total of 2,198 vacant homes counted in Stratford-on-Avon in October.

Owners of properties which have lain empty for two years or more can be charged an extra 100% council tax on top of their bill – rising to as much as 300% if the home has been empty for a decade or longer.

Advertisement

Across England, there were 676,500 vacant properties at the latest count.

Some 248,600 (37%) of these had been lying empty for six months or more – the highest number since 2012, excluding 2020, when the pandemic caused a temporary shutdown in the housing market.

Advertisement

Chris Bailey, national campaign manager for Action on Empty Homes, said: "After more than a decade of intense housing crisis it is shocking to see long-term empty homes in England rise to 250,000 – another 11,000 more wasted empties, while nearly 100,000 families are trapped in temporary accommodation, costing the nation over £1.5 billion pounds a year.

"A new national empty homes programme is long overdue – the Government needs to step up to the plate and offer funding and incentives to get these homes back into use."

Advertisement

He added that long-term empty homes are a "huge missed opportunity" to create new jobs through low-carbon retrofitting.

Separate DLUHC figures show 94,870 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June – including 47 in Stratford-on-Avon.

Advertisement

And between April and June, 132 Stratford-on-Avon households were entitled to support after becoming homeless or being put at risk of homelessness, putting them among 69,180 across England.

A DLUHC spokesperson said the Government is "taking action to get empty homes back into use" and added that the number of long-term empty homes is lower than when records began in 2004.

Advertisement