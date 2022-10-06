Register
One more death recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:27 pm

A total of 347 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 346 on September 8.

They were among 19,841 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

    A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.