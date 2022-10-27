Register
One more death recorded in Stratford-on-Avon

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Stratford-on-Avon.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago

A total of 353 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 352 on the week before.

They were among 20,132 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Stratford-on-Avon.

    A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.