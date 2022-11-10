Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rise in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire University Trust

More patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire University Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago

More patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire University Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 7,604 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 6% on the 7,192 visits recorded during September, and 10% more than the 6,924 patients seen in October 2021.

Most Popular

    The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 5,539 visits to A&E departments run by the South Warwickshire University Trust.

    Advertisement

    ​All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​.

    Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

    That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

    At South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust:

    Advertisement

    In October:

    There were 46 booked appointments, up from 40 in September

    61% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

    348 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

    Advertisement

    Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

    The median time to treatment was 72 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

    Around 5% of patients left before being treated