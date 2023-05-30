Road closures: a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 3A to M40 jct 16 both directions , lane closure for communications for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm May 30 to 5am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 , exit slip closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and Local authority Network.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield, junction with Snitterfield Farm, Multi-Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 8pm June 1 to 6am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier/fence repair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.