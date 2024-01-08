Road closures: a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A435, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Oversley Mill Roundabout to Shottery Roundabout, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 16 to 9pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Emergency lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Emergency lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford to Oversley Mill roundabout, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M40, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.