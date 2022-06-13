Road closures: a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 7.30am May 23 to 4.30pm June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 from M40, junction 15 to M5, junction 9, mobile lane closures for grass cutting works.

• M40, from 8am June 6 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 oversly green island, temporary traffic signals for sign repairs.

• M42, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, hard shoulder and lane closure for bridge repair works.

• M40, from 9pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30am June 20 to 3.30pm June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Stratford Northern Bypass, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M42, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 South bound, (M42 South to M42 South), junction 4 to junction 3A Umberslade , Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 9pm June 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Sherbourne, junction to marroway junction, lane closures for grass cutting works.