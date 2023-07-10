Road closures: almost a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A46, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Twyford roundabout to Oversley Mill roundabout, lane closures for horticulture works.

• A46, from 8am July 5 to 4pm July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M5, junction 9 to M40, junction 15, mobile works for drainage.

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am July 11 to 9pm July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, jct15 to jct16, lane closure for signs - erection.

• M40, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement