Road closures: almost a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 16 to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier repairs.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A45, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 3 to jct four and M42 jct 3a to M40 jct 15, Lane and carriageway closures for construction improvement/upgrade installation of narrow lanes.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.