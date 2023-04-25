Road closures: almost a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm April 22 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct two to jct 3A, carriageway closure for urgent carriageway repair.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Longbridge roundabout to Warwick Parkway, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• A46, from 10pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Longbridge roundabout to Sherbourne roundabout, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Stratford Road between A435 and Red Hill (near lay-by), Two Way traffic signals on behalf of DFT.

• M40, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions, junction 15 to junction 16, Lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.