Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 12 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways Agency network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.