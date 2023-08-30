Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And 12 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.
• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M40, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• M40, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• M40, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M40, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• M40, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier repairs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.
• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.
• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.
• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways Agency network and local authority network.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip closure due to maintenance work.
• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National highways and local authority networks.
• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.
• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• M40, from 9.30pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A46, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.