Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9.30pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 2 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 2 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• A46, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Oversley Mill Roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M40, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 10 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 12 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.