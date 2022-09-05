Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And nine of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 3 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 7pm September 5 to 7am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion Route, northbound, to junction 15 and return southbound to exit at, junction 14 and continue along the A452 to junction 13.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 5 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 diversion southbound, From, junction 13, A452 to junction 14, then northbound to junction 15 and return southbound.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 7 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 8 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 8 to 6am September 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 7pm September 12 to 7am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 3, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 13 to 6am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via local authority roads and national highways network.

• M40, from 9pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.