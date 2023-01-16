Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8.14pm January 12 to 4pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 just before roundabout with A422, Immediate / Urgent two-way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

• A46, from 8am January 15 to 5pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton to Upper Fullbrook, diversion route for local authority works.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Salford Priors to Oversley Mill, lane closures for structural maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Oversley Mill roundabout to Salford Priors roundabout, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

