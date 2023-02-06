Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8am January 15 to 5pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton to Upper Fullbrook, diversion route for local authority works.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm January 30 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for drainage works.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 12 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M42, from 9pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct three to jct four - lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works , diversion via National Highway and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 15 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm February 17 to 5am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Warwick Services entry slip road closure.

• M40, from 9pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.