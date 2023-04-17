Road closures: almost two dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 n/b btwn, junction 15-16 Over Dark Lane, Lane closure on behalf of DFT Road Statistics Division.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via national highways network.

• M40, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm April 13 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 Warwick services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 18 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.