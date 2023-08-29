Road closures: dozens for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 14 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 15 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 21 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 9pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 westbound, Billesley to Bishopton, multiway signals for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A46, from 9pm August 24 to 9pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield between Sand Barn Lane and Park Lane, Off network religious event at BABE KE farm, temporary right hand turning lane.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 24 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways England network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 31 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip closure due to maintenance work, diversion via Highways Agency network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 4 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip closure due to maintenance work.