Road closures: dozens of for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 27 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm June 19 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Shottery to Salford Priors , carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm June 26 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 6am June 27 to 9pm June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 27 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip closure for maintenance works, diversion vi National Highways and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 Warwick Services to M40 entry slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to Warwick Services exit slip road, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 exit slip road, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and loacal authority roads.

• M40, from 6am July 4 to 9pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 4 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, entry to Services slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 5 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways networks.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 6 to 6am July 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 6am July 8 to 9pm July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.