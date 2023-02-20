Road closures: dozens of for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 21 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 22 to 6am February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 1 to 5am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 2 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 2 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 15 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 16 to junction 14, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 5 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M40, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement

Advertisement