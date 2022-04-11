Road closures: eight for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to 5 and M40 northbound, junction 16 to J3A, Various Lane closures Switching for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm March 18 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 Sherbourne / M40 J15 diverge link roads to M40 J15 roundabout southbound, carriageway closure 24/7 for carriageway reconstruction works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A435, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 3A to junction 4, lane closure with closure of link road to M42 northbound, for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm April 19 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 14, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and Local authority roads.

• M40, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A435, from 7.30pm April 25 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42, junction 2 and junction 3, diversion route for off network closure.