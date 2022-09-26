Road closures: eight for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am September 27 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, northbrook farm to sherbourne, lane closure for drainage works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.