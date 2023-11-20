Road closures: five for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Bishopton roundabout to Marraway roundabout , lane closure for carriageway works.

• M42, from 8pm November 22 to 5am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Hard shoulder closure for communication works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 1 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm December 1 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.