Road closures: four for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A46, from 8am July 5 to 4pm July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions M5, junction 9 to M40, junction 15, mobile works for drainage.

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.