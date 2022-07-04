Road closures: four for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 8am June 6 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, M42, junction 3 to M40, junction 16, Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A435, from 10pm July 13 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 16 to M42, junction 3 northbound, link road, Lane closure leading to a closure of the M40 north link to M42 north for road joint works.

• A46, from 11pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Kings Lane to Bishopton, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Kier.

• M42, from midnight, to 6am on July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, J3A to J3, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.