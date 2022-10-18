Road closures: four for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M42, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct three to jct 4, lane closures for technology repairs.

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 16 to jct 15, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M40, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm October 19 to 5am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

Advertisement