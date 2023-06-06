Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And 12 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9.30am June 5 to 4pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 clockwise Bishopton Island A3400, lane closure for LA works.

• M40, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier/fence repair.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 7 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 8 to 6am June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield, junction with Snitterfield Farm, Multi-Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 12 to 6am June 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 13 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 14 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm June 15 to 6am June 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm June 19 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Shottery to Salford Priors , carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.