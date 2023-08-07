Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for electrical works.

• M40, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 19 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 20 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 21 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.