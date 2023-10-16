Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M40, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am February 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• M40, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure on exit slip road for maintenance work.

• A435, from 9pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct three roundabout and jct three entry slip road, lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 both directions jct 15 to jct 16, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A46, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Bishopton roundabout to Marraway roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13, entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 9.30pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14 to junction 12, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via local authority roads.

• M40, from 10.15pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M40, from 10.15pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound, Sherbourne roundabout to Warwick bypass and associated slip roads, carriageway closure for electrical works.