Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers over the next fortnight

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 9.30am January 15 to 3.30pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Snitterfield to Bishopton, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 16 to 9pm January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm January 19 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Twyford to Oversley Mill roundabout, Lane closures due to survey works.

• M40, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 6am January 23 to 9pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Hard shoulder closures for maintenance work.

• A435, from 9.30am January 24 to 3.30pm January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A435 M42, junction 3 roundabout, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf Warwickshire County Council.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, entry slip into services closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 10.15pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, Warwick Services, exit slip from services closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm January 29 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Bishopton roundabout, carriageway closure and traffic signal for resurfacing works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

• M40, from 9pm January 29 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.