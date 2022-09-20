Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions between J2 (M42) to junction 16 M40 including Links M42 South to M40 South and M42 South to M42 South, Various Lane closure Switching for Construction improvement/Upgrade.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Between jct A435 to jct A422, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M42, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct three to jct four, lane closures for technology works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 24 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 14, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 13, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 26 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 6am September 27 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, northbrook farm to sherbourne, lane closure for drainage works.