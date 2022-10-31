Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 15 closures are due to start this week:

• M40, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 13, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• A46, from 9.30am to 4pm on November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, Oversley Mill services, lane closure for parapet repairs.

• M40, from 9pm November 9 to 5am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

