Road closures: more than a dozen for Stratford-on-Avon drivers this week

Drivers in and around Stratford-on-Avon will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm November 7 2022 to 6am February 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, traffic signals for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A46, from 9am November 17 to 3.30pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46, junction with A4300 and A439, Utility works on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A46, from 8am November 21 2022 to 6am February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Wildmoor roundabout to Billesley, Advanced signs for carriageway improvements and reconstruction.

• M40, from 9pm November 21 2022 to 6am August 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, jct three to M40 jct 16 and M42 jct five, lane closures with switching for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 14, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 12, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm November 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M40 northbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.